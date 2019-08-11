Strs Ohio Sells 5,819 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,884.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,138.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $256,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $833,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.