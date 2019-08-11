Strs Ohio Sells 3,500 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

Shares of DK stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,741. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $165,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederec Green sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $469,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $974,576 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

