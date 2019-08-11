Strs Ohio Purchases 61,500 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 399.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 7.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Chegg by 1,027.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 841,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,778. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 485.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 143,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $6,171,359.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,127,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $8,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,694 shares of company stock worth $45,378,286 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

