Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1,608.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 256.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,637. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

