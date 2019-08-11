Strs Ohio Acquires 6,900 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,067.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 326,531 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 629,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.