Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 899 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.