Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $299,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.47. 1,500,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a one year low of $158.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

In other news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.