Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 76,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.85. 9,410,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,628,760. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $542.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.