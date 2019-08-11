Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) a $31.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICHR. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ichor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 209,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,585. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ichor has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.31 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ichor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 112,532 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ichor by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 513,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ichor by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.