Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 4,600 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation NA makes up approximately 3.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.20% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

ZION traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 1,474,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,370. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $472,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $91,110.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,161. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

