Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Preferred Bank comprises about 2.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 1.93% of Preferred Bank worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. 35,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,278. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $758.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $43.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on Preferred Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $56.00 price target on Preferred Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.