Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4,879.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 153,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 192.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,415,000.

NYSEARCA:KXI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,088. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

