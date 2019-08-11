Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 809 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after buying an additional 1,840,875 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Conagra Brands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Conagra Brands by 79.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 33,589 shares of company stock valued at $929,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,676. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

