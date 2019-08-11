Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

Shares of RWJ stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.48.

