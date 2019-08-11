Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,597 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. 68,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,012. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

