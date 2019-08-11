Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $817,000 in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of IHE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $143.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.54. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $170.26.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

