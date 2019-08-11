Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,702 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,076 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.67. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

