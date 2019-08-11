Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,747 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 288,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 65.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

