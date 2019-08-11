Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $698,137.00

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $66.53 million and approximately $698,137.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Huobi. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,408.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.69 or 0.02965497 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00921175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 357,010,626 coins and its circulating supply is 340,036,532 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, RuDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.