State Treasurer State of Michigan Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 120.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 1,312,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,900. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

