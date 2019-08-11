State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 270,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,405,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270,800 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,830,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $36.35. 21,609,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,679,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

