State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1,170.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Arconic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

In other news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 30,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,798. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

