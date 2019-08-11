State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.94. 367,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,906. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

