State Treasurer State of Michigan Decreases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,942,354.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $371,622.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 504,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,903. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

