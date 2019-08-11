State Treasurer State of Michigan Decreases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

MOH stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 470,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,423. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,679 shares of company stock worth $868,556. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.