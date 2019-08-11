Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $89.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,189,000 after acquiring an additional 141,964 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $487,122,000 after acquiring an additional 462,682 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,142. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

