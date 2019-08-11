Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.9 million.Stamps.com also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.60-4.85 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on STMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. 1,433,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $257.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

