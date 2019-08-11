Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Receives $30.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. 518,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 418.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

