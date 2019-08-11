Stack Financial Management Inc Reduces Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nike by 221.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 598,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,233,000 after acquiring an additional 412,030 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 16.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Nike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,631,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $220,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nike by 0.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 5,304,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,102. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.02.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

