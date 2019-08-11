Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 579 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,364,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,934. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

