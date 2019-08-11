Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,984,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

