St. Louis Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,993 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after acquiring an additional 309,474 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,617,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 183,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,388 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.98. 1,070,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,416. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

