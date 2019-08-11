St. Louis Trust Co Takes Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE:MSI traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $176.30. 656,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $179.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $26,877,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,022 shares of company stock valued at $44,838,871. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

