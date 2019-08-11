Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.26.

SFM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,769. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

