Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%. The business had revenue of ($1.25) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPPI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 754,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,853. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $850.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.57. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 22,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $193,648.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,821.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Ashton sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $57,136.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $71,413.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,517 shares of company stock worth $830,393. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

