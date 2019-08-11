South Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,519 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,013,786,000 after purchasing an additional 417,421 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,453,547,000 after acquiring an additional 295,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,620,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,321,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $919.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.12.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

