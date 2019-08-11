SnowGem 1-Day Volume Tops $89,106.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market cap of $490,907.00 and $89,106.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,523.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.06 or 0.01876772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.16 or 0.02920052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00779201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00801559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00520352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00134941 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 16,972,140 coins and its circulating supply is 11,356,232 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

