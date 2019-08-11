Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSE SNA traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $153.00. 325,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

