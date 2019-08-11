SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Get SMTC alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMTX. TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded SMTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ SMTX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 145,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,568. SMTC has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 million, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SMTC during the first quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SMTC during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 39.1% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMTC (SMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.