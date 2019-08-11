SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.75 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

NASDAQ SMTX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,568. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. SMTC has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 million, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

