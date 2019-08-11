Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Takes $5.67 Million Position in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 217,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Carbonite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 2,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

CARB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

NASDAQ CARB remained flat at $$15.98 on Friday. 568,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,659. Carbonite Inc has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 32,315 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $738,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,452 shares of company stock worth $1,269,573. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

