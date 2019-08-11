Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other news, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 480,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,255. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

