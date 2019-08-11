Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 152,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 778,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 807,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 151,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,593. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

