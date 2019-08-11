Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 1,749,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other news, insider Glenn Pushis acquired 5,740 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,381.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Rinn acquired 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $51,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,341.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,740 shares of company stock valued at $336,296. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie set a $36.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.