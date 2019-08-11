Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,952,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon by 5.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 71.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

Raytheon stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 987,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,078. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.79. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

