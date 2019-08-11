Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) PT Set at $5.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $5.00 price target on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.91.

SND stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 356,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.91. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Smart Sand’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, CEO Charles Edwin Young purchased 17,500 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 426.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 837,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 678,844 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 139,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

