Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Simulations Plus an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $474,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,921,390.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 165,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,544. The company has a market capitalization of $696.70 million, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

