Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.73. 328,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $323,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $111,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $24,767,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Silgan by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,045,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,596,000 after purchasing an additional 723,253 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $8,471,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 409,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silgan by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,133,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

