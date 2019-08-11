Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SRRA stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Wednesday. 149,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 79,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

