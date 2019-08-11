Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:STX opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.06. Shield Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.64).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

